Schmaltz posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz got the puck to Phil Kessel, who set up Christian Dvorak for what was the game-winning goal. The 24-year-old Schmaltz saw his four-game point streak end as the Coyotes were shut out in their last two outings. The forward is back on track and has six points and 21 shots on goal through eight appearances this year.