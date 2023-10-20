Schmaltz tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Schmaltz picked up his first point with an assist on Clayton Keller's goal early in the second period before adding a tally of his own later in the frame, firing a backhander past Joel Hofer to extend Arizona's lead to 4-1. The 27-year-old Schmaltz is up to five points (two goals, three assists) through his first four games after posting 22 goals and 58 points last season.