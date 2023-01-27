Schmaltz posted a natural hat trick, a power-play assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz had a fortunate bounce on his second goal and his third was upheld on review when it was ruled a Blues player knocked the net off as he was shooting. He then picked up a power-play on a Barrett Hayton tally. The hat trick was Schmaltz's first in his career, and he's starting to heat up with four goals and three helpers over his last three outings. The 26-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 28 points (six on the power play), 69 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 33 appearances this season.