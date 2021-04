Schmaltz scored a power-play goal and supplied an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz got the Coyotes on the board late in the second period and added a helper on Michael Bunting's third-period tally. The two-point effort put Schmaltz at 26 in 41 games this year. He's added 88 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in a top-six role.