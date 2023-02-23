Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Schmaltz has five tallies and four assists over his last seven games, and three of those points have come with the man advantage. He got the Coyotes on the board early in the second period Wednesday. Schmaltz is up to 16 goals, 37 points (nine on the power play), 86 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 42 appearances this season while logging top-line minutes.