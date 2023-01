Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on eight shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Schmaltz ended a 13-game point drought with his third-period tally, though it was too late to turn the game around. The 26-year-old had seven helpers during his scoring drought. He's up to eight tallies, 24 points (five on the power play), 66 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests this season.