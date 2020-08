Schmaltz (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz will miss a seventh straight contest, and he's running out of time at this point, as Colorado will have an opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead Saturday. If and when he's given the green light, the 24-year-old American will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Arizona's power-play units.