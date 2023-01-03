Schmaltz (upper body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus Florida, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Arizona is slated to use the same lineup that played Saturday in Tampa Bay. Schmaltz, who is listed as day-to-day, has provided seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season.
