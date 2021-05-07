Schmaltz (upper body) didn't make the trip to San Jose for Arizona's two-game series after getting hit by a puck, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz has already missed two games and will now be sidelined for at least another two. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-yar-old winger was bogged down in an 11-game goal drought during which he garnered six helpers, 17 shots and six blocks. At this point, with Arizona unable to secure a playoff spot, this will mark the end of Schmaltz's 2020-21 campaign.