Schmaltz recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz was credited with the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's opening tally in the third period. While he's been far from flashy, Schmaltz has a goal and two helpers over his last four games to get his offense back on track after a brief slump. The 27-year-old is at five goals, 11 assists, 44 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 20 contests this season.