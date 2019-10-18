Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Notches pair of assists

Schmaltz served up two assists, one on the power play, and three shots on goal in a 5-2 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Schmaltz had the only helper on Christian Dvorak's opening goal, and also set up Jakob Chychrun for what would be the game-winner. All of the 23-year-old winger's offense this year has come during his current four-game point streak, in which he has three goals and four assists.