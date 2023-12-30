Schmaltz recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz set up a Clayton Keller tally in the first period. It's been a rather quiet December for Schmaltz, who ends the month with four goals and two assists over 13 contests, though the lack of production hasn't cost him a top-line role or a power-play spot. The 27-year-old is up to 23 points (12 on the power play), 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 35 appearances. He continues to be solid for fantasy managers in need of points and power-play production, but he won't help in the physical categories.