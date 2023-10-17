Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally. Through two games, Schmaltz has picked up right where he left off last season, collecting three points, including two on the power play. He's added two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating. Playing on Keller's line and the first power-play unit should continue to give Schmaltz a path to solid fantasy value in formats that reward offense.