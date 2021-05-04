Schmaltz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Schmaltz took a puck to the head in pregame warmups Monday against the Kings and didn't play. His status for Wednesday's rematch against the Kings is unclear at this point, but more information should surface in the next day or so ahead of that one.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Struck by puck during warmups•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Won't play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Posts helper in Wednesday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Distributes pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helpers in consecutive outings•