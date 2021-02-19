Schmaltz posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Schmaltz carried the puck into the Kings' zone early in the second period and found Clayton Keller, who then picked out goal-scorer Conor Garland to get the Coyotes on the board. The 24-year-old Schmaltz has points in his last three outings. He's up to six goals, eight helpers, 39 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 16 games. Schmaltz is locked in as the top center for Arizona, and he's scoring enough to have strong appeal in fantasy.