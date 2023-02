Schmaltz scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Schmaltz has been pretty good lately, racking up five goals and four helpers with a plus-4 rating over his last six contests. He and Clayton Keller assisted on each other's tallies in the first period this game. Schmaltz is up to 12 goals, 30 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 36 outings overall.