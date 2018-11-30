Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens account with new team

Schmaltz tallied a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 3-0 win over Nashville.

Schmaltz's goal came on a power play towards the end of the first period. Meanwhile, the Coyotes' new center was held without a point in his debut, but by tallying a pair of points Thursday, Schmaltz will see his season totals move to three goals and 10 assists in 25 games. Next up for the Coyotes is St. Louis on Saturday.

