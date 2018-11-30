Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens account with new team
Schmaltz tallied a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 3-0 win over Nashville.
Schmaltz's goal came on a power play towards the end of the first period. Meanwhile, the Coyotes' new center was held without a point in his debut, but by tallying a pair of points Thursday, Schmaltz will see his season totals move to three goals and 10 assists in 25 games. Next up for the Coyotes is St. Louis on Saturday.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Headed to the desert•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Surprise scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Pots first goal•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Bags two assists in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects shorthanded apple•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Notches 20th goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...