Play

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens scoring in loss

Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

Schmaltz finished off a pretty passing sequence on an odd-man rush to open the scoring just 93 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old, who is known more for his play-making abilities, snapped a 17-game goal drought with the goal, his fifth of the season. Through 28 games this season, Schmaltz leads the Coyotes in points (20) and assists (16).

More News
Our Latest Stories