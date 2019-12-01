Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens scoring in loss
Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.
Schmaltz finished off a pretty passing sequence on an odd-man rush to open the scoring just 93 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old, who is known more for his play-making abilities, snapped a 17-game goal drought with the goal, his fifth of the season. Through 28 games this season, Schmaltz leads the Coyotes in points (20) and assists (16).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.