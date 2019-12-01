Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Opens scoring in loss

Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

Schmaltz finished off a pretty passing sequence on an odd-man rush to open the scoring just 93 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old, who is known more for his play-making abilities, snapped a 17-game goal drought with the goal, his fifth of the season. Through 28 games this season, Schmaltz leads the Coyotes in points (20) and assists (16).