Schmaltz (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 against Nashville, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz exited Thursday's exhibition with an undisclosed injury and at this point there's no telling how serious his issue is or when he might be ready to return to action. Derek Stepan will continue to center the Coyotes' second line until Schmaltz is given the green light.