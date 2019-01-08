Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Out for season

Schmaltz (lower body) will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Schmaltz had gotten off to a hot start in his short time with the Coyotes, racking up 14 points through 17 games with the club. He will enter the offseason set to become a restricted free agent, but Arizona will almost certainly look to lock him up for additional seasons. The 22-year-old winger will now turn his focus toward returning for the 2019-20 season.