Schmaltz (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Canucks, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

Schmaltz sustained the injury during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 42 outings in 2023-24. With Schmaltz unavailable, Dylan Guenther might serve in a top-six capacity while Michael Carcone is likely to draw into the lineup for the first time since last Thursday.