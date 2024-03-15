Schmaltz notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Schmaltz remains hot with 13 points over his last 11 games. He set up a Nick Bjugstad tally in the third period of this contests. For the season, Schmaltz is up to 19 goals, 26 assists, 134 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 64 outings, his most games played in the last four seasons. His offense has been down, but his top-line and power-play roles maintain his status as a solid depth forward in fantasy.