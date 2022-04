Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Schmaltz hasn't slowed down in April, logging three goals and two helpers in six games this month. The 26-year-old was involved in both of the Coyotes' tallies Tuesday, though they didn't keep up the Devils at the end. Schmaltz has matched his career high in points with 52, and he's added 102 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 54 contests this season.