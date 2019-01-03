Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Placed on injured reserve

Schmaltz (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The decision to place Schmaltz on IR shouldn't come as a surprise considering the team is expecting him to be out a significant amount of time. While no official timeline has been provided by the team yet, there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism coming out of the desert.

