Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Placed on injured reserve
Schmaltz (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The decision to place Schmaltz on IR shouldn't come as a surprise considering the team is expecting him to be out a significant amount of time. While no official timeline has been provided by the team yet, there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism coming out of the desert.
