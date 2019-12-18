Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Pockets assist Tuesday

Schmaltz recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz had the secondary helper on Carl Soderberg's opening tally in the first period. Schmaltz has heated up again with a goal and three assists over his last five games. The 23-year-old forward is up to 24 points in 36 outings this season. He needs just one more point to match his output from an injury-riddled 2018-19 campaign.