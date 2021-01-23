Schmaltz scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz's tally at the 12-minute mark of the second period stood as the game-winner, and he helped out on Conor Garland's insurance tally in the third. The multi-point outing was Schmaltz's first of the year -- he now has three goals and two helpers in five appearances. While he entered Friday averaging 15:21 per game, Schmaltz is scoring enough to justify a roster spot in fantasy formats that focus on point production.