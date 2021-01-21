Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz converted on a feed from Drake Caggiula in the second period, cutting the Golden Knights' lead to 3-1 at the time. Through four games, Schmaltz has two tallies and a helper, 12 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He only skated 13:25 in Wednesday's game -- head coach Rick Tocchet has tinkered with his lines at times, but a full shuffle has yet to occur. Should Schmaltz lose the top-line center job, it would likely negatively affect his fantasy value despite the decent work he's done to start the campaign.