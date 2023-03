Schmaltz recorded an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Schmaltz has a helper in each of the two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old continues to be a productive member of the Coyotes' top line, which was the only trio to contribute on offense in this low-scoring loss. Schmaltz has 48 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 52 appearances this season.