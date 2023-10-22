Schmaltz logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz has been in fine playmaking form so far, logging one assist in four of the Coyotes' five games. He's also picked up two goals while working on the top line with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton. Schmaltz has added 12 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating -- he should be steady on offense, but the 27-year-old doesn't add much physicality.