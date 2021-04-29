Schmaltz recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
While Schmaltz has no goals in his last nine games, he's offset that drought with five helpers. The American forward is up to 31 points (10 tallies, 21 assists), 99 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 50 contests this season.
