Schmaltz recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Schmaltz moved to center on the top line with Barrett Hayton (upper body) out week-to-week. Over the past few seasons, Schmaltz has primarily worked as a right wing, though he won eight of his 13 faceoffs Saturday while also snapping a three-game point drought. The 27-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 39 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 17 appearances this season.