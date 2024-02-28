Schmaltz logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Schmaltz helped out on an Alex Kerfoot tally in the second period. The helper was Schmaltz's fourth point in the last four games. The 28-year-old is the effective leader of the Coyotes' offense now with Clayton Keller (upper body) out of action. Schmaltz has 35 points, 115 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 55 appearances this season while primarily playing on the top line.