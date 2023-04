Schmaltz notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz ended a four-game skid by helping out on tallies by Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli. It's been 12 games since Schmaltz scored a goal, but he has 10 helpers in that span. The 27-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 35 helpers, 122 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 61 outings.