Schmaltz (undisclosed) is nearing a return to game action but remains in doubt against Colorado on Wednesday for Game 1, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz missed all four games of the Yotes' play-in series versus Nashville. The topped both the 10-goal and 40-point thresholds this season after a down 2018-19 campaign split between Arizona and Chicago last year. If given the all-clear, Schmaltz would likely slot into a top-six role making him an intriguing DFS option.