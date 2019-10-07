Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Quiet start to season

Schmaltz has gone scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating and one shot on goal through the first two games of the campaign.

The Coyotes have struggled as whole thus far, managing just one goal as a team through their first two contests, so there's no need to panic about Schmaltz' lack of production just yet. The 23-year-old is locked into a top-six role and a spot on Arizona's second power-play unit, so opportunities to crack the score sheet will undoubtedly arise sooner rather than later. He'll look to notch his first point of 2019-20 in Thursday's home clash with the Golden Knights.