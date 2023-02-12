Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

One of Schmaltz's helpers also came on the power play. The 26-year-old has racked up a pair of four-point efforts in his last five outings, and he's earned six goals and seven helpers over his last seven contests. For the season, the American has 13 tallies, 21 assists, 76 shots and a minus-1 rating through 37 appearances. He's a top-line performer and continues to have great chemistry with Clayton Keller, so Schmaltz can be trusted as a depth forward in fantasy.