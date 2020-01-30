Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Reaches 100 career assists

Schmaltz provided two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Schmaltz centered Vinnie Hinostroza and Lawson Crouse in the contest, setting up both of his wingers for goals. In the process, Schmaltz earned his 100th and 101st career assists. The 23-year-old has racked up 37 points, 65 shots and a plus-6 rating in 52 games this season. The two-point effort snapped a seven-game drought for the forward.