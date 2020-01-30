Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Reaches 100 career assists
Schmaltz provided two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Schmaltz centered Vinnie Hinostroza and Lawson Crouse in the contest, setting up both of his wingers for goals. In the process, Schmaltz earned his 100th and 101st career assists. The 23-year-old has racked up 37 points, 65 shots and a plus-6 rating in 52 games this season. The two-point effort snapped a seven-game drought for the forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.