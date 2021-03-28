Schmaltz registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz collected the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's empty-netter. That assist put Schmaltz at the 20-point mark this season. He's contributed 74 shots, five power-play points and a minus-4 rating in 35 contests. Saturday was the first time in five games Schmaltz saw his ice time over 17 minutes (17:43), indicating he's working his way back into the trust of head coach Rick Tocchet after a skid earlier in March.