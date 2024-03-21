Schmaltz logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Schmaltz continued his strong March by helping out on a Clayton Keller tally in the first period. That assist gave Schmaltz 14 points through 10 outings in March. The 28-year-old is up to 19 goals, 30 helpers, 135 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 66 appearances overall, primarily in a top-line role.