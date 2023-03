Schmaltz posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Schmaltz has five helpers and a plus-8 rating over his last four contests, though the Coyotes have won only once in that span. The 27-year-old is pushing to match the 59-point campaign he put together a year ago. He's at 21 goals, 30 assists, 107 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 54 appearances this season.