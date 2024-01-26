Schmaltz notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Schmaltz set up a Clayton Keller tally in the first period. This was Schmaltz's first point in two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He had five points over seven contests prior to the injury, and he's immediately retaken his spot on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, 27-year-old has 29 points (13 on the power play) with 95 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 44 outings.