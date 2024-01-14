Schmaltz posted an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Schmaltz has steadied his offense with three goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 27-year-old continues to see top-line minutes, but his appeal in fantasy is limited to formats that focus on offense. For the season, he has 27 points (13 on the power play), 86 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 41 contests.