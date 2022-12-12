Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.