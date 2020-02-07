Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers power-play assist

Schmaltz recorded a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Schmaltz set up Christian Dvorak for the second-period tally. In five games since the bye week, Schmaltz has a goal and three helpers. He had a seven-game drought prior to the break. The 23-year-old is up to 39 points (10 on the power play), 68 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 56 contests.