Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers power-play assist
Schmaltz recorded a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Schmaltz set up Christian Dvorak for the second-period tally. In five games since the bye week, Schmaltz has a goal and three helpers. He had a seven-game drought prior to the break. The 23-year-old is up to 39 points (10 on the power play), 68 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 56 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.