Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz's tally gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead, but it didn't hold up as the Golden Knights rallied in the third period. Through three games, Schmaltz has a goal and an assist, as well as nine shots on goal. The 24-year-old forward may struggle in the near term with three more games versus the fairly stingy Golden Knights' defense, but Schmaltz's long-term scoring outlook is positive.