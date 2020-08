Schmaltz (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf for Friday's Game 4 matchup with the Predators.

Schmaltz has begun skating, which means he could be an option if the series goes to five games. In 70 games this year, the 23-year-old center racked up 11 goals, 34 assists and 95 shots. Once cleared to play, Schmaltz should be in the mix for a spot in the top-six for the Yotes and figures to rejoin the power play.