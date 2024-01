Schmaltz (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

It'll be the second game Schmaltz has missed after suffering the injury Tuesday against Calgary. The 27-year-old winger has 13 goals and 28 points through 42 games this season. Michael Carcone will likely remain in the lineup in Schmaltz's absence. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Penguins.