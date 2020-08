Schmaltz (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 5 against Colorado, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz returned to practice Tuesday, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll need his teammates to force a Game 6 in order to have a shot at returning this postseason. The 24-year-old forward has yet to play during the playoffs due to an undisclosed injury he suffered during Arizona's pre-postseason exhibition contest.