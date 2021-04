Schmaltz produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz set up the game-tying goal by Jakob Chychrun at 15:09 of the third period. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has collected two goals and four helpers during his current five-game point streak. The forward is up to 24 points, 83 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 38 contests this season. While he's listed on the Coyotes' fourth line, he led the forward with 19:21 of ice time Sunday.