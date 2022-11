Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Schmaltz has scored in three straight games, and he's added an assist in that span. The 26-year-old is thriving in a significant role -- the Coyotes list him on the third line, but he's regularly leading the team's forwards in ice time. In addition to his four points, he's picked up 15 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in five outings.